Which of the following elements is ferromagnetic in its elemental form at room temperature?
A
Al
B
Cu
C
Fe
D
Zn
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of ferromagnetism: Ferromagnetic materials have unpaired electrons that align parallel to each other in regions called domains, resulting in a strong permanent magnetic moment even without an external magnetic field.
Recall that common ferromagnetic elements at room temperature include iron (Fe), cobalt (Co), and nickel (Ni). These elements have partially filled 3d electron orbitals that allow for strong magnetic interactions.
Analyze each given element: Aluminum (Al), Copper (Cu), and Zinc (Zn) are not ferromagnetic because their electron configurations do not support the alignment of magnetic moments in the way ferromagnetic materials do.
Specifically, Fe (iron) has unpaired electrons in its 3d orbitals that enable ferromagnetism at room temperature, making it the correct choice among the options.
Summarize that the presence of unpaired d electrons and the ability to form magnetic domains at room temperature are key factors that make Fe ferromagnetic, unlike Al, Cu, or Zn.
Watch next
Master Elemental Forms of Elements with a bite sized video explanation from Jules