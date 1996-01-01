Copper is an example of which type of elemental form?
A
A noble gas
B
A diatomic nonmetal
C
A halogen
D
A metallic element
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the categories given in the problem: noble gas, diatomic nonmetal, halogen, and metallic element.
Recall the properties and classifications of elements: noble gases are inert gases found in Group 18, diatomic nonmetals are molecules made of two atoms of the same nonmetal (like O\_2 or N\_2), halogens are reactive nonmetals in Group 17, and metallic elements are typically good conductors of electricity and heat, malleable, and found on the left and center of the periodic table.
Locate copper (Cu) on the periodic table; it is found in the transition metals section, which is part of the metallic elements.
Understand that copper exhibits typical metallic properties such as conductivity and malleability, confirming it is a metallic element.
Conclude that copper is an example of a metallic element based on its position and properties.
