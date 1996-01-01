Which of the following is NOT considered a family (group) of the periodic table?
A
Alkali metals
B
Halogens
C
Transition metals
D
Actinides
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the periodic table is organized into families (also called groups) and blocks based on similar chemical properties and electron configurations.
Recall that families (groups) are vertical columns in the periodic table, such as Alkali metals (Group 1), Halogens (Group 17), and Transition metals (Groups 3-12).
Recognize that the Actinides are part of the f-block elements, specifically the series of elements from atomic numbers 89 to 103, and are not classified as a family (group) but rather as a series or block.
Identify that Alkali metals, Halogens, and Transition metals are all families (groups) because they are vertical columns with shared properties, whereas Actinides form a separate series below the main body of the periodic table.
Conclude that the Actinides are NOT considered a family (group) of the periodic table, but rather a series of elements.
