Which scientist is credited with creating the periodic table by arranging elements in order of increasing atomic mass?
A
Dmitri Mendeleev
B
John Dalton
C
Marie Curie
D
Henry Moseley
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the historical context of the periodic table: early scientists sought to organize elements based on their properties and atomic characteristics.
Recall that Dmitri Mendeleev is credited with creating the first widely recognized periodic table by arranging elements in order of increasing atomic mass, which allowed him to predict properties of undiscovered elements.
Note that John Dalton proposed atomic theory but did not create the periodic table.
Recognize that Marie Curie is known for her work on radioactivity, not the periodic table.
Remember that Henry Moseley later refined the periodic table by arranging elements according to atomic number rather than atomic mass.
