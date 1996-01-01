Which of the following is NOT a sign of a chemical reaction?
A
Change in color
B
Formation of a precipitate
C
Production of a gas
D
Change in state from solid to liquid due to melting
1
Understand that a chemical reaction involves the rearrangement of atoms to form new substances, often accompanied by observable changes such as color change, gas production, or precipitate formation.
Recognize that a change in color can indicate a chemical reaction because it often reflects the formation of new substances with different properties.
Identify that the formation of a precipitate (a solid formed in a solution) is a clear sign of a chemical reaction, as it shows new compounds are being created.
Note that the production of a gas during a process is also a sign of a chemical reaction, indicating that new gaseous products are formed.
Understand that a change in state from solid to liquid due to melting is a physical change, not a chemical reaction, because it involves only a change in physical form without altering the chemical identity of the substance.
