Which element is an alkali metal located in period 4 of the periodic table?
A
K
B
Rb
C
Ca
D
Na
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that alkali metals are elements found in Group 1 of the periodic table. These elements have one electron in their outermost shell and are highly reactive metals.
Identify the period number given in the problem, which is period 4. The period number corresponds to the horizontal row in the periodic table.
Look at the elements listed and determine which belong to period 4: K (potassium), Rb (rubidium), Ca (calcium), and Na (sodium).
Recall that potassium (K) is in period 4 and group 1, making it an alkali metal. Rubidium (Rb) is an alkali metal but in period 5, calcium (Ca) is in period 4 but group 2 (alkaline earth metal), and sodium (Na) is an alkali metal but in period 3.
Conclude that the element which is an alkali metal located in period 4 is potassium (K).
