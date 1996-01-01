Which element is a member of the nitrogen family (Group 15) and has 16 neutrons?
A
Oxygen (O)
B
Phosphorus (P)
C
Nitrogen (N)
D
Arsenic (As)
1
Identify the group number of the nitrogen family, which is Group 15 on the periodic table. This group includes elements such as Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), Arsenic (As), Antimony (Sb), and Bismuth (Bi).
Recall that the number of neutrons in an atom is calculated by subtracting the atomic number (number of protons) from the mass number (total number of protons and neutrons): $\text{Number of neutrons} = \text{Mass number} - \text{Atomic number}$.
Look up the atomic number of each element in the nitrogen family options: Nitrogen (N) has atomic number 7, Phosphorus (P) has atomic number 15, Arsenic (As) has atomic number 33.
For each element, find the isotope whose mass number minus the atomic number equals 16 neutrons. For example, for Phosphorus (P), check if $\text{Mass number} - 15 = 16$, which implies $\text{Mass number} = 31$.
Determine which element matches the condition of having 16 neutrons based on the isotope mass number and atomic number, and select that element as the answer.
