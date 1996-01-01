Why do the minerals in a geode typically form euhedral crystals rather than anhedral grains?
A
Because the minerals are mixed with impurities that promote irregular grain growth.
B
Because the minerals grow into open cavities, allowing them to develop well-formed crystal faces.
C
Because the minerals are rapidly cooled, preventing the formation of crystal faces.
D
Because the minerals are exposed to high pressure, which forces them to grow in irregular shapes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between euhedral and anhedral crystals: Euhedral crystals have well-formed, recognizable crystal faces, while anhedral grains lack these well-defined faces and appear irregular.
Recognize that crystal shape depends on the environment in which the mineral grows. When minerals have space to grow freely, they can develop their characteristic crystal faces.
In the case of geodes, minerals crystallize inside open cavities or hollow spaces within rocks. These open spaces provide room for the crystals to grow without obstruction.
Because the crystals grow into these open cavities, they can form their natural, well-defined faces, resulting in euhedral crystals.
Contrast this with minerals growing in crowded or constrained environments, where space is limited, leading to anhedral grains due to restricted crystal face development.
