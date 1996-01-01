Understand the difference between a pure substance and a mixture. A pure substance has a fixed composition and distinct chemical properties, while a mixture contains two or more substances physically combined without fixed proportions.
Identify pure substances in the list: Pure water (H\_2O) and carbon dioxide (CO\_2) are pure substances because each consists of only one type of molecule with a fixed chemical formula.
Recognize that brass is an alloy, which is a solid mixture of two or more metals (usually copper and zinc). Since its components are physically combined and not chemically bonded in fixed ratios, brass is a mixture.
Consider air, which is a mixture of gases such as nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, and others. These gases are physically combined and can vary in proportion, making air a mixture.
Conclude that among the options, brass and air are mixtures, while pure water and carbon dioxide are pure substances.
