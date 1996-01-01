Which of the following is the correct formula for calculating density?
A
density = volume / mass
B
density = mass / volume
C
density = mass + volume
D
density = mass × volume
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of density in chemistry: Density is a measure of how much mass is contained in a given volume of a substance.
Express this relationship mathematically as density equals mass divided by volume, which can be written as $\text{density} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{volume}}$.
Understand that the other options do not correctly represent this relationship: dividing volume by mass, adding mass and volume, or multiplying mass and volume do not give density.
Recognize that the units of density typically are mass units (like grams) over volume units (like cubic centimeters or milliliters), consistent with the formula $\text{density} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{volume}}$.
Therefore, the correct formula for calculating density is $\text{density} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{volume}}$.
