Recall the definition of density in chemistry: Density is a physical property that relates the mass of a substance to the volume it occupies.
Express density mathematically as $\text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}}$.
Understand that mass is the amount of matter in the substance, typically measured in grams (g), and volume is the space the substance occupies, typically measured in cubic centimeters (cm\^3) or milliliters (mL).
Recognize that the other options describe different concepts: volume alone is just space occupied, weight per unit area relates to pressure, and volume divided by mass is the inverse of density.
Conclude that the best description of density is 'The mass of a substance divided by its volume.'
