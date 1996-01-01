Which of the following objects will sink in freshwater?
A
An object with a density of 0.8 g/cm^3
B
An object with a density of 0.5 g/cm^3
C
An object with a density of 1.5 g/cm^3
D
An object with a density of 1.0 g/cm^3
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the principle that determines whether an object sinks or floats in a fluid: an object will sink if its density is greater than the density of the fluid, and it will float if its density is less than the fluid's density.
Identify the density of freshwater, which is approximately 1.0 g/cm\^3 at standard conditions.
Compare the density of each object to the density of freshwater:
- If the object's density > 1.0 g/cm\^3, the object will sink.
- If the object's density < 1.0 g/cm\^3, the object will float.
Watch next
Master Density Concepts with a bite sized video explanation from Jules