Which pair of properties best describes the elements in group 18 of the periodic table?
A
Chemically inert and gases at room temperature
B
Highly reactive and solid at room temperature
C
Form colored compounds and have variable oxidation states
D
Good conductors of electricity and form basic oxides
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the group number and position of the elements in question: Group 18 of the periodic table is known as the noble gases group.
Recall the general properties of noble gases: They are known for their lack of chemical reactivity due to having a full valence electron shell, making them chemically inert or very unreactive.
Consider the physical state of these elements at room temperature: Most noble gases exist as gases under standard conditions (room temperature and atmospheric pressure).
Evaluate the given options against these known properties: Noble gases are chemically inert and gases at room temperature, which matches the first option.
Confirm that other options do not fit: Noble gases are not highly reactive solids, do not typically form colored compounds or variable oxidation states, and are poor conductors of electricity and do not form basic oxides.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table: Group Names with a bite sized video explanation from Jules