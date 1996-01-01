Why do elements in the same group of the periodic table have similar chemical characteristics?
A
They are all metals.
B
They have the same number of valence electrons.
C
They have the same atomic number.
D
They have identical atomic masses.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that elements in the periodic table are arranged in groups (columns) and periods (rows).
Recognize that elements in the same group have the same number of valence electrons, which are the electrons in the outermost shell of an atom.
Recall that valence electrons determine how an element reacts chemically because they are involved in forming chemical bonds.
Note that having the same number of valence electrons means elements in the same group tend to have similar chemical properties, such as reactivity and bonding behavior.
Conclude that the similarity in chemical characteristics among elements in the same group is due to their identical number of valence electrons, not because they have the same atomic number, atomic mass, or all are metals.
