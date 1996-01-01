One of the molecular orbitals of the H2- ion is sketched below:
(d) Compared to the H¬H bond in H2, the H¬H bond in H2- is expected to be which of the following:
(i) Shorter and stronger, (ii) longer and stronger, (iii) shorter
and weaker, (iv) longer and weaker, or (v) the same length
and strength?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master MO Theory: Bond Order Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno