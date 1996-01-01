Which of the following objects would sink in honey, which has a density of 1.4 g/cm^3?
A
A wooden block with a density of 0.8 g/cm^3
B
An ice cube with a density of 0.92 g/cm^3
C
A plastic ball with a density of 1.2 g/cm^3
D
A metal cube with a density of 2.7 g/cm^3
Understand the principle of sinking and floating: An object will sink in a fluid if its density is greater than the density of the fluid, and it will float if its density is less than the fluid's density.
Identify the density of the fluid, which is honey in this case, given as 1.4 g/cm\^3.
Compare the density of each object to the density of honey:
- Wooden block: 0.8 g/cm\^3 (less than 1.4 g/cm\^3) → will float
- Ice cube: 0.92 g/cm\^3 (less than 1.4 g/cm\^3) → will float
- Plastic ball: 1.2 g/cm\^3 (less than 1.4 g/cm\^3) → will float
- Metal cube: 2.7 g/cm\^3 (greater than 1.4 g/cm\^3) → will sink
