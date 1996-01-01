Which of the following is NOT a sign that a chemical reaction has occurred?
A
Change in state from solid to liquid due to melting
B
Production of a gas
C
Formation of a precipitate
D
Change in color
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a chemical reaction involves the breaking and forming of chemical bonds, resulting in new substances with different properties.
Identify common signs of a chemical reaction, such as production of a gas (bubbling or fizzing), formation of a precipitate (solid formed in a solution), and change in color (indicating new substances).
Recognize that a change in state, such as melting from solid to liquid, is a physical change, not a chemical change, because the substance's chemical identity remains the same.
Compare each option to determine which one does not indicate a chemical reaction; the change in state due to melting is a physical change and thus not a sign of a chemical reaction.
Conclude that the correct answer is the change in state from solid to liquid due to melting, as it does not involve the formation of new substances.
