Which of the following is a sign that a chemical change might have occurred?
A
Breaking a substance into smaller pieces
B
Dissolving sugar in water
C
Change in the state from solid to liquid
D
Formation of a gas or bubbles
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: Physical changes affect the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while chemical changes result in the formation of new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it represents a physical or chemical change: Breaking a substance into smaller pieces is a physical change because the substance's composition remains the same.
Dissolving sugar in water is also a physical change because the sugar molecules disperse but do not chemically react or form new substances.
A change in state from solid to liquid (melting) is a physical change since the substance's chemical identity does not change.
Formation of a gas or bubbles indicates a chemical change because it suggests a new substance is being produced, often as a product of a chemical reaction.
Watch next
Master Physical Changes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules