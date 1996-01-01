Burning sugar is an example of which type of change?
A
Chemical change
B
Nuclear change
C
Phase change
D
Physical change
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the types of changes: A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, such as melting or boiling. A phase change is a type of physical change involving a change in state (solid, liquid, gas). A chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties. A nuclear change involves changes in the nucleus of an atom, such as radioactive decay.
Analyze the process of burning sugar: When sugar burns, it reacts with oxygen in the air, producing new substances like carbon dioxide and water vapor. This indicates that the original sugar molecules are chemically transformed.
Recognize that the formation of new substances during burning means the change is not just physical or a phase change, but a chemical change.
Confirm that burning sugar does not involve changes to the atomic nuclei, so it is not a nuclear change.
Conclude that burning sugar is an example of a chemical change because it involves a chemical reaction and the creation of new substances.
