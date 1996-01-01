Which gas is more dense at standard temperature and pressure (STP), sulfur hexafluoride (SF_6) or helium (He), and what evidence supports your answer?
A
Both gases have the same density at STP because all gases occupy the same volume.
B
Sulfur hexafluoride (SF_6) is less dense because it contains more atoms per molecule.
C
Helium (He) is more dense because it is a noble gas and does not react with other substances.
D
Sulfur hexafluoride (SF_6) is more dense because it has a much higher molar mass than helium (He).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that at standard temperature and pressure (STP), all ideal gases occupy the same volume (22.4 L per mole), so volume does not affect density differences between gases.
Understand that the density ($d$) of a gas can be calculated using the formula $d = \frac{m}{V}$, where $m$ is mass and $V$ is volume. Since volume is constant for one mole at STP, density depends directly on molar mass.
Calculate or compare the molar masses of sulfur hexafluoride (SF$_6$) and helium (He). For SF$_6$, sum the atomic masses: 1 sulfur atom plus 6 fluorine atoms. For helium, use the atomic mass of a single helium atom.
Recognize that sulfur hexafluoride has a much higher molar mass than helium, which means one mole of SF$_6$ weighs significantly more than one mole of He, even though both occupy the same volume at STP.
Conclude that because density is mass per unit volume and SF$_6$ has a higher molar mass, sulfur hexafluoride is more dense than helium at STP.
