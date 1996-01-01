What is the density of NO_2 gas in a 4.50 L tank at 760.0 torr and 25.0 °C? (Express your answer in g/L.)
A
2.05 g/L
B
1.88 g/L
C
3.22 g/L
D
0.98 g/L
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the known variables: volume (V) = 4.50 L, pressure (P) = 760.0 torr, temperature (T) = 25.0 °C. Convert the temperature to Kelvin using the formula $T(K) = T(°C) + 273.15$.
Convert the pressure from torr to atmospheres because the ideal gas constant R is commonly used in atm units. Use the conversion $1\, \text{atm} = 760\, \text{torr}$, so $P(\text{atm}) = \frac{760.0\, \text{torr}}{760}$.
Use the ideal gas law equation $PV = nRT$ to find the number of moles of NO$_2$ gas. Rearrange the equation to solve for $n$: $n = \frac{PV}{RT}$, where $R = 0.0821\, \text{L}\cdot\text{atm}/\text{mol}\cdot\text{K}$.
Calculate the molar mass of NO$_2$ by adding the atomic masses: nitrogen (N) = 14.01 g/mol and oxygen (O) = 16.00 g/mol. Since there are two oxygen atoms, molar mass = $14.01 + 2 \times 16.00$ g/mol.
Find the mass of NO$_2$ using $\text{mass} = n \times \text{molar mass}$. Then calculate the density using $\text{density} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{volume}}$ in g/L.
Watch next
Master Density Concepts with a bite sized video explanation from Jules