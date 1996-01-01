Why can the water molecules you drink today be millions of years old?
A
Water molecules are constantly created from hydrogen and oxygen atoms in the atmosphere.
B
Water molecules are chemically stable and continuously recycled through natural processes such as the water cycle.
C
Water molecules are produced by living organisms and have a short lifespan before decomposing.
D
Water molecules are formed only during volcanic eruptions and remain unchanged since then.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of chemical stability: Water (H\\2O) is a molecule composed of hydrogen and oxygen atoms bonded together in a stable arrangement, meaning it does not easily break down or change into other substances under normal environmental conditions.
Recognize the natural recycling process known as the water cycle, which includes evaporation, condensation, precipitation, and runoff. This cycle continuously moves water molecules through different parts of the environment without destroying them.
Realize that because water molecules are stable, the same molecules can be reused and transported through the water cycle many times over millions of years, rather than being newly created or destroyed.
Note that water molecules are not only formed in specific events like volcanic eruptions or by living organisms; instead, they exist in vast quantities and are constantly cycled through natural processes.
Conclude that the reason the water you drink today can be millions of years old is due to the chemical stability of water molecules combined with their continuous recycling through the Earth's water cycle.
Watch next
Master Atom Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Jules