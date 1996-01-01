Which of the following did Antoine Lavoisier incorrectly characterize as matter?
A
Nitrogen
B
Light
C
Hydrogen
D
Oxygen
1
Understand the concept of matter: Matter is anything that has mass and occupies space. It is composed of atoms and molecules.
Recall Antoine Lavoisier's contributions: Lavoisier is known as the 'Father of Modern Chemistry' and he helped establish the law of conservation of mass. He studied substances that have mass and can be measured.
Identify the options given: Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Oxygen, and Light. Among these, Nitrogen, Hydrogen, and Oxygen are gases that have mass and occupy space, so they are matter.
Consider the nature of light: Light is a form of energy, specifically electromagnetic radiation, and does not have mass or occupy space in the traditional sense. Therefore, it is not matter.
Conclude that Lavoisier incorrectly characterized light as matter because, unlike gases, light does not have mass or volume.
