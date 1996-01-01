Steel objects can become temporary magnets because they are mainly composed of which element?
A
Ag (silver)
B
Fe (iron)
C
Cu (copper)
D
Al (aluminum)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the main elements listed in the options: Ag (silver), Fe (iron), Cu (copper), and Al (aluminum).
Recall that magnetism in materials is primarily due to the alignment of unpaired electron spins in atoms, which is common in ferromagnetic elements.
Understand that ferromagnetic materials, such as iron (Fe), cobalt (Co), and nickel (Ni), can become temporary or permanent magnets because their atomic magnetic moments can align in the same direction.
Recognize that steel is an alloy mainly composed of iron (Fe), which is why steel objects can become temporary magnets.
Conclude that among the given options, Fe (iron) is the element responsible for the magnetic properties of steel objects.
Watch next
Master Atom Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Jules