Which two chemical categories do endocrine hormones primarily belong to?
A
Alcohols and ketones
B
Carbohydrates and nucleic acids
C
Peptides and steroids
D
Aldehydes and esters
Verified step by step guidance
Understand that endocrine hormones are signaling molecules secreted by glands to regulate physiological processes in the body.
Recall that hormones can be classified based on their chemical structure into several categories, such as peptides (proteins or short chains of amino acids), steroids (derived from cholesterol), amines, and others.
Recognize that peptides are water-soluble hormones made of amino acids, which include many hormones like insulin and growth hormone.
Recognize that steroids are lipid-soluble hormones derived from cholesterol, including hormones like cortisol and sex hormones (estrogen, testosterone).
Conclude that the two primary chemical categories of endocrine hormones are peptides and steroids, as these cover the majority of hormone types involved in endocrine signaling.
