Which of the following statements about metals is correct?
A
Metals have low melting points compared to nonmetals.
B
Metals are usually brittle at room temperature.
C
Metals are generally good conductors of electricity.
D
Metals tend to gain electrons to form anions.
1
Step 1: Understand the general properties of metals. Metals typically have high melting points, are malleable and ductile (not brittle), and are good conductors of electricity and heat.
Step 2: Analyze the first statement: 'Metals have low melting points compared to nonmetals.' This is generally false because metals usually have higher melting points than nonmetals due to strong metallic bonding.
Step 3: Analyze the second statement: 'Metals are usually brittle at room temperature.' This is incorrect because metals are generally malleable and ductile, meaning they can be bent or stretched without breaking.
Step 4: Analyze the third statement: 'Metals are generally good conductors of electricity.' This is true because metals have free-moving valence electrons that allow electric current to flow easily.
Step 5: Analyze the fourth statement: 'Metals tend to gain electrons to form anions.' This is false because metals tend to lose electrons to form cations, not gain electrons.
