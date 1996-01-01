Which of the following best explains why water is considered to be a complex compound?
A
Water exhibits hydrogen bonding, leading to unique physical and chemical properties.
B
Water does not participate in any chemical reactions.
C
Water is a nonpolar molecule with simple interactions.
D
Water is composed of three different elements.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'complex compound' in the context of chemistry, which often refers to a substance whose properties arise from intricate molecular interactions rather than just its elemental composition.
Recall the molecular structure of water (H\_2O), which consists of two hydrogen atoms covalently bonded to one oxygen atom, creating a bent shape and a polar molecule.
Recognize that water's polarity leads to hydrogen bonding, a strong type of intermolecular force where the hydrogen atom of one water molecule is attracted to the oxygen atom of another water molecule.
Consider how hydrogen bonding affects water's physical and chemical properties, such as its high boiling point, surface tension, and solvent abilities, making it more complex than simple molecules with only weak interactions.
Evaluate the given options and identify that the explanation involving hydrogen bonding and its resulting unique properties best describes why water is considered a complex compound.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules