Which statement best describes the relationship between the flammable range of a substance and its relative danger?
A
Substances with no flammable range are the most dangerous.
B
The flammable range does not affect the relative danger of a substance.
C
A wider flammable range indicates a greater potential for the substance to ignite under various conditions, making it more dangerous.
D
A narrower flammable range means the substance is more likely to ignite and is therefore more dangerous.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the flammable range: it is the range of concentrations of a vapor or gas in air between the lower flammable limit (LFL) and the upper flammable limit (UFL) where the mixture can ignite.
Recognize that a wider flammable range means the substance can ignite over a broader range of concentrations, increasing the likelihood of ignition under varying conditions.
Note that substances with no flammable range cannot ignite because their vapor concentrations do not fall within any combustible limits, making them less dangerous in terms of fire risk.
Understand that the relative danger of a substance in terms of flammability is directly related to the width of its flammable range: the wider the range, the greater the potential hazard.
Conclude that the correct interpretation is that a wider flammable range indicates a greater potential for ignition and thus a higher relative danger.
