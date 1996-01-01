Which group on the periodic table contains the most reactive nonmetals?
A
Group 2 (Alkaline earth metals)
B
Group 17 (Halogens)
C
Group 1 (Alkali metals)
D
Group 18 (Noble gases)
1
Identify the types of elements in each group mentioned: Group 1 contains alkali metals, Group 2 contains alkaline earth metals, Group 17 contains halogens (nonmetals), and Group 18 contains noble gases (nonmetals but very unreactive).
Recall that reactivity in nonmetals generally increases as you move up and to the right on the periodic table, with halogens being highly reactive nonmetals due to their tendency to gain one electron to achieve a full valence shell.
Understand that Group 17 elements (halogens) have seven valence electrons and are one electron short of a full octet, making them very reactive as they readily gain an electron during chemical reactions.
Compare this to Group 18 (noble gases), which have full valence shells and are mostly inert, and Groups 1 and 2, which are metals and not classified as nonmetals.
Conclude that the most reactive nonmetals are found in Group 17 (halogens) because of their high electronegativity and strong tendency to form negative ions by gaining electrons.
