Which alkali metal is located in period 5 of the periodic table?
A
Potassium
B
Rubidium
C
Sodium
D
Cesium
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the periodic table is arranged in periods (rows) and groups (columns). Periods correspond to the principal energy levels (n) of the valence electrons.
Identify the alkali metals, which are elements in Group 1 of the periodic table. These include Lithium (Li), Sodium (Na), Potassium (K), Rubidium (Rb), Cesium (Cs), and Francium (Fr).
Determine the period number for each alkali metal by locating their position in the periodic table: Lithium is in period 2, Sodium in period 3, Potassium in period 4, Rubidium in period 5, and Cesium in period 6.
Since the question asks for the alkali metal in period 5, select the element that is in Group 1 and period 5, which is Rubidium (Rb).
Confirm your answer by cross-checking the periodic table to ensure Rubidium is indeed the alkali metal located in period 5.
