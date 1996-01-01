Hi everyone for this problem. It reads Consider the equilibrium reaction below we have nitric oxide plus chlorine gas yields nitrous, il chloride. What is the effect of removing chlorine gas from the equilibrium mixture? Okay, so we want to specifically know what is going to be the effect of moving chlorine gas. So for this problem we're dealing with outliers principle which tells us that when we have a system that's at equilibrium and it undergoes a stressor or stresses put on that system to disturb it, then the system will readjust to maintain its equilibrium state. Okay, and so here we're removing chlorine gas from the equilibrium mixture. And so that is going to have an effect on our reaction. So let's just take a look here. We're interested in chlorine gas and that is one of our reactant. Okay, So by decreasing our concentration of chlorine gas, what our system is going to want to do to offset that stress is shift to the left. Okay. And by shifting to the left, what that means is our concentration of products decreases and our concentration of reactant since increase. Okay. And so in terms of the question, what is the effect of removing chlorine gas from the equilibrium mixture? The effect is the equilibrium will shift left and the amount of our product natural, still chloride decreases. Okay, so we can go ahead and highlight this. It shifts left and will say the concentration of nitro still chloride decreases. So that is the answer to this problem. I hope this was helpful

