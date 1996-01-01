When a copper coin changes color from copper to silver after a chemical reaction, is this an example of a physical change or a chemical change?
A
Physical change
B
Both physical and chemical change
C
Chemical change
D
Neither physical nor chemical change
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form or appearance of a substance without altering its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different chemical properties.
Consider the example of the copper coin changing color from copper (reddish-brown) to silver: This color change indicates that the surface of the coin has undergone a chemical reaction, likely forming a new compound or layer (such as copper oxide or another compound).
Recognize that a color change due to a chemical reaction is a common indicator of a chemical change because it reflects a change in the chemical composition of the material.
Conclude that since the copper coin's color change is due to a chemical reaction producing new substances, this is an example of a chemical change rather than a physical change.
Therefore, the correct classification for the copper coin changing color after a chemical reaction is a chemical change.
