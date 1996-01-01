Which best explains why making a pancake from batter is an example of a chemical change?
A
New substances are formed as the batter cooks, resulting in changes in color, texture, and flavor.
B
The batter simply changes its shape when poured onto the pan.
C
The ingredients in the batter can be separated by physical means after cooking.
D
The process only involves a change in temperature without altering the composition.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: Physical changes affect the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while chemical changes result in the formation of new substances with different properties.
Analyze what happens when pancake batter is cooked: Heat causes chemical reactions such as the Maillard reaction and protein denaturation, which change the color, texture, and flavor of the batter.
Recognize that these changes indicate new substances are formed, which is a hallmark of a chemical change.
Contrast this with physical changes, such as changing shape or phase, where the original substances remain chemically the same and can often be separated by physical means.
Conclude that since cooking pancake batter results in new substances and altered properties, it is an example of a chemical change.
