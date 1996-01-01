Eliana cuts a watermelon into several slices. Which statement best describes the physical change?
A
The watermelon is changed in shape and size, but its chemical composition remains the same.
B
Cutting the watermelon causes its molecules to break apart and rearrange into different compounds.
C
The watermelon undergoes a chemical reaction and forms new substances.
D
The watermelon slices have a different chemical formula than the original watermelon.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form or appearance of a substance but does not change its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different chemical properties.
Analyze the action described: Cutting the watermelon changes its shape and size by dividing it into slices, but it does not alter the molecules or chemical structure of the watermelon.
Evaluate the statements: Identify which statements describe changes in chemical composition (chemical changes) and which describe changes only in physical form (physical changes).
Recognize that cutting the watermelon is a physical change because the watermelon’s molecules remain the same and no new substances are formed.
Conclude that the best description is that the watermelon is changed in shape and size, but its chemical composition remains the same.
