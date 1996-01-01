Which type of change occurs when water (H_2O) freezes into ice?
A
Physical change
B
Chemical change
C
Electrochemical change
D
Nuclear change
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form or state of a substance without altering its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different chemical properties.
Identify what happens when water freezes: Water changes from liquid to solid (ice), which is a change in its physical state.
Recognize that during freezing, the molecular structure of H_2O remains the same; only the arrangement and energy of the molecules change.
Conclude that since the chemical identity of water does not change during freezing, this process is a physical change.
Note that electrochemical and nuclear changes involve electron transfer or changes in the nucleus, respectively, which do not occur in the freezing of water.
