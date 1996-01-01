Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different properties.
Recognize that melting is the process where a solid turns into a liquid by gaining heat, but the substance's chemical identity remains the same.
Identify that during melting, no new substances are formed and no chemical bonds are broken or formed; only the physical state changes.
Recall that redox reactions involve the transfer of electrons and changes in oxidation states, which do not occur during melting.
Conclude that melting is a physical change because it involves a change in state without altering the chemical composition of the substance.
