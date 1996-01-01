Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it involves a change in chemical composition or just a change in physical state or appearance.
Melting of ice is a physical change because it involves changing water from solid to liquid without altering its chemical structure (H\_2O remains H\_2O).
Dissolving sugar in water is a physical change because sugar molecules disperse in water but do not chemically react or change their molecular structure.
Burning of magnesium ribbon is a chemical change because magnesium reacts with oxygen in the air to form magnesium oxide, a new substance with different chemical properties.
