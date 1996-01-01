Which of the following actions would cause a physical change in a substance?
A
Rusting of iron to form Fe_2O_3
B
Burning wood to produce ash and gases
C
Melting ice to form liquid water
D
Reacting vinegar with baking soda to produce CO_2 gas
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form or state of a substance without changing its chemical identity, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different chemical properties.
Analyze the rusting of iron: Rusting involves iron reacting with oxygen to form iron oxide (Fe_2O_3), which is a new substance, so this is a chemical change.
Analyze burning wood: Burning wood produces ash, gases, and heat, indicating a chemical reaction where new substances are formed, so this is a chemical change.
Analyze melting ice: Melting ice changes water from solid to liquid state, but the chemical composition (H_2O) remains the same, so this is a physical change.
Analyze reacting vinegar with baking soda: This reaction produces carbon dioxide gas and other products, indicating a chemical change because new substances are formed.
