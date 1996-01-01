Which of the following is a chemical property of a substance?
A
Density
B
Ability to react with oxygen
C
Melting point
D
Color
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes.
Review each option and classify it as physical or chemical: Density, melting point, and color are physical properties because they describe measurable characteristics without changing the substance itself.
Identify the chemical property: The 'ability to react with oxygen' involves a chemical change where the substance forms new products (e.g., oxidation), so it is a chemical property.
Conclude that the correct answer is the property that involves a chemical reaction, which is the 'ability to react with oxygen.'
Remember that chemical properties are always related to how a substance interacts or transforms chemically, unlike physical properties that describe observable traits.
