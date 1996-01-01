Which of the following is most directly related to the chemical properties of elements?
A
The arrangement of electrons in the outermost shell
B
The physical state of the element at room temperature
C
The total number of neutrons in the nucleus
D
The atomic mass of the element
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that chemical properties of elements are primarily determined by how atoms interact with each other, which depends on their electrons, especially those in the outermost shell.
Recall that the outermost electrons, also called valence electrons, are responsible for forming chemical bonds and participating in chemical reactions.
Recognize that the physical state of an element at room temperature (solid, liquid, gas) is a physical property and does not directly determine chemical behavior.
Note that the total number of neutrons affects the isotope of an element but does not influence its chemical properties because neutrons are neutral and do not affect electron arrangement.
Understand that atomic mass is the sum of protons and neutrons and relates to the element's identity and isotopes but is not the main factor in chemical reactivity; instead, the arrangement of electrons in the outermost shell is most directly related to chemical properties.
