Which one of the following is a chemical property of a sample of neon gas?
A
Neon has a boiling point of -246 \ ^\circ \mathrm{C}.
B
Neon does not react with other elements under standard conditions.
C
Neon is less dense than air.
D
Neon is colorless at room temperature.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties. Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance interacts or changes into a different substance.
Analyze each statement to determine if it describes a physical or chemical property:
- 'Neon has a boiling point of -246 \ ^\circ \mathrm{C}' describes a physical property because boiling point is a physical characteristic.
- 'Neon does not react with other elements under standard conditions' describes a chemical property because it relates to neon's chemical reactivity or lack thereof.
- 'Neon is less dense than air' and 'Neon is colorless at room temperature' are physical properties because they describe physical characteristics without involving chemical change.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules