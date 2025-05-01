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Multiple Choice
Given that the molar mass of sulfuric acid (H_2SO_4) is 98 g/mol, what is the mass of oxygen present in 250 g of H_2SO_4?
A
163 g
B
80 g
C
32 g
D
48 g
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the molar mass of sulfuric acid (H_2SO_4), which is given as 98 g/mol. This means one mole of H_2SO_4 weighs 98 grams.
Determine the mass contribution of oxygen in one mole of H_2SO_4. Since there are 4 oxygen atoms, and the atomic mass of oxygen is approximately 16 g/mol, calculate the total mass of oxygen as \(4 \times 16 = 64\) g.
Calculate the fraction of the total molar mass that is due to oxygen by dividing the mass of oxygen by the molar mass of H_2SO_4: \(\frac{64}{98}\).
Use this fraction to find the mass of oxygen in 250 g of H_2SO_4 by multiplying the fraction by 250 g: \(250 \times \frac{64}{98}\).
This result gives the mass of oxygen present in 250 g of sulfuric acid.
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