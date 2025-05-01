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Multiple Choice
What is the mass, in grams, of a 2.16-mol sample of HNO3?
A
136 g
B
98 g
C
210 g
D
163 g
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical formula of the compound, which is HNO\_3 (nitric acid).
Calculate the molar mass of HNO\_3 by summing the atomic masses of its constituent atoms: hydrogen (H), nitrogen (N), and oxygen (O). Use the atomic masses approximately as H = 1 g/mol, N = 14 g/mol, and O = 16 g/mol.
Write the expression for the molar mass: \(\text{Molar mass of HNO\_3} = 1 \times 1 + 1 \times 14 + 3 \times 16\) g/mol.
Use the formula relating moles, molar mass, and mass: \(\text{mass} = \text{moles} \times \text{molar mass}\).
Substitute the given number of moles (2.16 mol) and the calculated molar mass into the formula to find the mass in grams.
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