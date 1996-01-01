Which chemical property explains why certain invisible inks become visible when exposed to sunlight?
A
Electrical conductivity
B
Thermal conductivity
C
Photochemical reaction
D
Density
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the nature of the problem: It asks for the chemical property that explains why certain invisible inks become visible when exposed to sunlight.
Understand that invisible inks that become visible under sunlight do so because of a chemical change triggered by light energy, not by physical properties like conductivity or density.
Recall that a photochemical reaction is a chemical reaction initiated by the absorption of light, which can cause a substance to change color or become visible.
Compare the options: Electrical conductivity and thermal conductivity relate to the movement of electrons and heat, respectively, and density relates to mass per volume; none of these explain the visibility change caused by sunlight.
Conclude that the correct chemical property is a photochemical reaction, as it directly involves light-induced chemical changes that reveal the ink.
