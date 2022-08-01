Energy Diagrams Concept 1

an energy diagram can be thought of as a curved plot on a graph that illustrates the energies of reactant products and transition state as a reaction occurs. Now, here we have the basic layout for an energy diagram, and we're going to say here that reactant which we're going to re label as our are found on the left in the beginning, and products we're gonna label SP are found to the right at the end. So if we take a look here at this energy diagram at the very beginning, we have our reactions here and at the very end of the curb represents our products. Now, here are Transition State, which will abbreviate as t s. This represents the maximum or max energy structure along the reaction coordinate between reactant and products. So here, the very top of this curve would be our transition state. Now, sometimes they're transparent. State is referred to as the activated complex. So you may hear either term within lecture your reaction. Coordinate. This is just the progress of a reaction pathway that lies along the X axis. So here are reaction. Coordinate would be here. It looks at the entire chemical reaction as we go from reactant up to transition state down towards our products. Now here, we're going to say that the last time you should familiarize yourself with is activation energy sometimes referred to as our energy barrier. This is abbreviated as e sub A. This is just the minimum energy required for a reaction to occur here. It'll be here. A So e a is basically the distance from your reactant starting point up to your transition state. So when we're dealing with any typical type of energy diagrams, these are the important terms you need to remember when trying to describe the layout of this particular energy diagram.

Hide transcripts