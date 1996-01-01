Which of the following processes is an example of a chemical change?
A
Breaking glass
B
Burning a match
C
Melting ice
D
Boiling water
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form or appearance of a substance but does not change its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it involves a change in chemical composition:
Breaking glass is a physical change because the glass is only changing shape or size, not its chemical identity.
Melting ice and boiling water are physical changes because they involve changes in the state of matter (solid to liquid, liquid to gas) without altering the chemical structure of H\_2O.
Burning a match is a chemical change because it involves combustion, producing new substances such as ash, gases, and heat, indicating a change in chemical composition.
