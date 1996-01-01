Which of the following laboratory activities involves a chemical change?
A
Burning a strip of magnesium ribbon in air
B
Dissolving table salt (NaCl) in water
C
Crushing a piece of chalk into powder
D
Heating copper wire until it glows red and then cools
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if a chemical change occurs:
1. Burning a strip of magnesium ribbon in air: This involves magnesium reacting with oxygen to form magnesium oxide, a new substance, indicating a chemical change.
2. Dissolving table salt (NaCl) in water: This is a physical change because the salt dissociates into ions but no new substance is formed.
3. Crushing a piece of chalk into powder: This is a physical change since the chalk's chemical composition remains the same, only its physical form changes.
4. Heating copper wire until it glows red and then cools: This is a physical change because the copper changes temperature and color due to heat but does not form a new substance.
