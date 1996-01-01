Which of the following is an example of a chemical change?
A
Boiling water
B
Frying an egg
C
Chopping onions
D
Melting butter
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it involves a change in chemical composition:
Boiling water is a physical change because it changes water from liquid to gas without altering its chemical structure (H\_2O remains H\_2O).
Chopping onions and melting butter are physical changes because they only change the shape or state of the substance without creating new substances.
Frying an egg is a chemical change because heat causes proteins in the egg to denature and form new chemical bonds, resulting in new substances and irreversible changes.
