Which is the smallest possible particle of an element that retains its chemical properties?
A
Proton
B
Atom
C
Electron
D
Molecule
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question is asking for the smallest particle of an element that retains its chemical properties.
Recall that a proton is a subatomic particle found in the nucleus of an atom, but alone it does not retain the chemical properties of the element.
Consider that an electron is also a subatomic particle, but it does not define the chemical properties by itself.
Recognize that a molecule is made up of two or more atoms bonded together, so it is not the smallest particle of a single element.
Conclude that the atom is the smallest particle of an element that retains its chemical properties because it contains protons, neutrons, and electrons arranged in a way that defines the element's behavior.
