At what temperature does pure water boil at standard atmospheric pressure, expressed in kelvin?
A
298 K
B
273 K
C
212 K
D
373 K
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the boiling point of a substance is the temperature at which its vapor pressure equals the external pressure. For water at standard atmospheric pressure (1 atm), this is a well-known physical property.
Understand that standard atmospheric pressure is defined as 1 atm, which is the pressure at sea level.
Recognize that the boiling point of pure water at 1 atm is commonly given as 100 degrees Celsius.
Convert the boiling point from degrees Celsius to kelvin using the formula: $T(K) = T(^\circ C) + 273.15$.
Apply the conversion to 100 degrees Celsius to find the boiling point in kelvin, which will give the temperature at which pure water boils at standard atmospheric pressure.
Watch next
Master Temperature vs Heat with a bite sized video explanation from Jules